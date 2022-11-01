ED attaches 28 properties worth over 10 cr of slain gangster Vikas Dubey & his aides

LUCKNOW: Over two years after infamous gangster Vikas Dubey was gunned down by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), the Lucknow zonal office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 28 properties belonging to him and his associates in Kanpur and Lucknow. The properties, worth a cumulative of ₹10.12 crore, have been attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002.

According to the ED press note issued on Tuesday, the properties that have been attached were acquired by the accused with illegal gains. “During investigation, properties worth ₹10.12 crore were identified and verified in the name of Vikas Dubey and his family members, his frontman Jaikant Bajpai and his family members, and his associates. The properties were bought with the money earned from criminal activities of Vikas Dubey,” said an ED official.

To recall, Vikas Dubey was killed by UP STF on July 10, 2020. Apart from other crimes, Dubey and his aides were accused of killing eight police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police. Nearly two months after his encounter, the ED, on September 14, 2020, had registered a case under PMLA based on a complaint registered at Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur in July that year.

“Dubey and his aides were involved in various kinds of offences like organised crime, land mafia, corruption, and embezzlement of funds meant for public distribution system (PDS), among others. We have recorded the statements of the accused in the PMLA case. Also, their income tax returns and bank accounts have been scrutinised. Most of these accused are already behind the bars,” the ED official added.

According to the ED, all records and evidence prove that the accused in the money laundering case invested the money earned from criminal activities in immovable properties.