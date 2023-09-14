ED files chargesheet against Shaista Parveen in money laundering case

PRAYAGRAJ The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Shaista Parveen, the wife of the late mafia politician Atiq Ahmad, in a money laundering case at a Lucknow court. Investigations are still ongoing against Atiq’s other aides and business partners. Officials have stated that once the investigation is complete, chargesheets will also be filed against them. Shaista Parveen (HT File)

Shaista Parveen is wanted in connection with the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal and carries a reward of ₹50,000 for her arrest. It is worth mentioning that the Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering against Atiq in 2020 and initiated investigations into his movable and immovable assets, along with benami properties acquired through illegal means. ED officials also recorded the statement of Atiq, who was incarcerated at Sabarmati Jail at that time.

After thorough investigations, ED officials attached the bank accounts of Atiq and Shaista, as well as their properties worth approximately ₹8 crore in the Jhunsi area in 2022. Two days prior to Atiq’s murder on April 12, ED officials conducted raids at multiple locations of Atiq’s aides and business partners in Prayagraj, which included a former MLA, prominent businessmen, and realtors.

ED seized cash, jewellery, and a large number of documents and records related to properties and bank accounts. ED officials have confirmed that following their investigation, a chargesheet has been submitted to the court against Shaista Parveen. Supplementary chargesheets will also be filed against the other accused, officials added.

