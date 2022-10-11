Home / Cities / Others / ED issues lookout notice against Mukhtar’s son

ED issues lookout notice against Mukhtar’s son

others
Published on Oct 11, 2022 11:36 PM IST

The ED is investigating the case of money laundering registered against Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda Jail

Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MLA, Mukhtar Ansari (HT File Photo)
Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MLA, Mukhtar Ansari (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

In another action against Mafiosi-turned-politician and former MLA, Mukhtar Ansari, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice against his son, Mau MLA, Abbas Ansari, in a bid to stop him from leaving the country, ED officials said.

Earlier, the ED had issued a lookout notice against Mukhtar’s wife, Afshan Ansari. Besides, a lookout notice was also issued against Mukhtar’s close aide, Shadab of Lucknow.

The ED is investigating the case of money laundering registered against Mukhtar Ansari who is presently lodged in Banda Jail. A few months back, the ED raided 12 spots in Gazipur, Lucknow and Delhi and seized documents, laptops etc.

Scanning them revealed several financial transactions made by Mukhtar’s kin and associates. On the basis of investigations, ED officials have issued notices to half a dozen persons including Mukhtar’s brother-in-law and a property dealer of Gazipur.

The ED has also issued notices to Mukhtar’s wife and son but they failed to turn up to record their statements in the case. The UP police has also declared his son an absconder in a case registered in Lucknow.

The ED has now issued a lookout notice against Abbas to ensure that he and his mother do not leave the country. The ED will immediately receive an alert if they try to leave the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out