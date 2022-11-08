ED tightens noose around Mukhtar Ansari’s wife in money laundering case

After the arrest of Mukhtar Ansari and his associates by Uttar Pradesh police, ED started investigations into his illegally earned properties. After the arrest of Mukhtar Ansari’s son, MLA Abbas Ansari, Afshan Ansari, Mukhtar’s wife, is in the ED sights. The ED has already issued a lookout notice against Afshan Ansari as she failed to appear at the ED office to record her statement.

After registering a case of money laundering against Mukhtar Ansari, ED had summoned his wife Afshan Ansari, son Abbas, brothers-in-law, Atif and Anwar and other relatives to record their statements. The statements of Mukhtar’s brothers were recorded but Afshan Ansari and Abbas failed to turn up at the ED office.

Abbas reached the ED office on Friday where he was arrested as officials did not find his answers satisfactory. However, Mukhtar’s wife, Afshan Ansari, is still at large. It is believed that the ED will now take strict action against her as most allegations of fraud in the money laundering case are against her.

Earlier, the ED had raided 12 establishments of Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. A massive search operation was carried out at Mukhtar Ansari’s brother, MP Afzal Ansari’s residence and at the house of Mukhtar’s brother-in-law and three other places in Lucknow, Mukhtar’s house in Gazipur and five other places. On the basis of documents found in raids, notices were also issued to property dealer Vikram Agrahari and travel agency owner Mushtaq Khan.

Meanwhile, ED officials continued to question Abbas Ansari at ED office amidst tight security on the premises, on Monday. Abbas is being questioned on different points on the second day of his seven-day remand by ED. Abbas is allowed to speak to his lawyers but no other person is allowed inside the ED office.