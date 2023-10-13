News / Cities / Others / ‘Education for All’ collaborates with 21 NGOs to enhance secondary education in U.P.

‘Education for All’ collaborates with 21 NGOs to enhance secondary education in U.P.

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 13, 2023 10:00 PM IST

Vishnu Kant Pandey, the additional state project director for Samagra Shiksha (Secondary) in U.P, shed light on the workshop’s objectives and the department’s aspirations.

LUCKNOW Samagra Shiksha (Secondary) project director and special secretary, Rupesh Kumar, announced on Friday that the “Education for All” (Secondary) initiative has entered into non-financial agreements with 21 non-governmental organisations. These organisations are actively involved in various educational domains, such as girl child education, vocational education, career guidance, life skills, and digital education, with the goal of enhancing the quality of secondary education.

The workshop witnessed the participation of 19 voluntary organisations and officials from the secondary education department. (Representative photo)
The workshop witnessed the participation of 19 voluntary organisations and officials from the secondary education department.

Kumar made this announcement during the inauguration of a workshop organised under the auspices of Samagra Shiksha (Secondary), Uttar Pradesh. The event was designed to fulfill the mission of providing high-quality education to all students in government schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Vijay Kiran Anand, the director general of School Education, emphasised in his address the importance of voluntary organisations’ cooperation in developing classroom content, strengthening teachers’ capabilities, and engaging in corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to bolster secondary education. He expressed his hope that outstanding educational materials in subjects such as English, coding, and business management would be created within Uttar Pradesh, setting a benchmark for the entire nation.

Premchandra Yadav, the deputy education director for vocational education in Uttar Pradesh, provided a comprehensive overview of the objectives and challenges associated with vocational education in alignment with the National Curriculum of the National Education Policy-2020. The workshop witnessed the participation of 19 voluntary organisations and officials from the secondary education department.

Friday, October 13, 2023
