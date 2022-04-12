EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project
A six-member team from European Investment Bank (EIB) visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB.
The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) read.
During their three-day visit, which began on Saturday (April 9), the EIB team inspected the elevated section of the priority corridor, comprising three metro stations namely Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road and then headed to Agra Metro Depot (15th Battalion PAC) for further inspections.
The EIB team reviewed the project execution and discussed its impact on various other aspects also. The team expressed satisfaction over the pace of the execution of the project and assessed various other aspects of the project as well, claimed the press statement.
On Sunday, the team enjoyed the heritage and architecture of this city and visited the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.
The team was also engaged in a detailed discussion with managing director (MD) Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC), Kumar Keshav; director finance, UPMRC; director, works and infrastructure UPMRC, PD/Agra and other senior officials of the organisation.
The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project on the last day, April 11.
O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus's deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave. According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
GRP ASI suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
GRP's Amritsar station house officer Dharminder Kalyan said a departmental probe against ASI Shishpal Singh has also been initiated. The police swung into action after one Amit Kumar of Visakhapatnam posted the video clip on his Twitter account, tagging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and the Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said Amit along with his brother had come to Amritsar on Saturday.
Four held in Kalaburagi over students’ clash during Ram Navmi
Four people have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, 632 kms from Bengaluru, after a clash between students, who purportedly belong to left- and right-wing groups, following Ram Navmi celebrations, adding to the growing communal tensions in the southern state. According to one of the injured students, they were allegedly targeted for being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh within the Kalaburagi Central University.
Bengaluru police irked over CID taking over cases
Days after a 22-year-old man was murdered in JJ Nagar, the investigation into the case is becoming a bone of contention between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Bengaluru city police. The Bengaluru city police commissioner Kamal Pant had called it a case of road rage, however, home minister Araga Jnanendra had claimed that Chandru was killed as he could not speak Urdu, raking up communal tensions.
Microplastics in Cauvery cause fish deformity, pose health risks: Study
Microplastics in the Cauvery river have been identified as one of the major reasons for deformities in fish and other impacts on marine life, according to a study conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Releasing its report on Monday, the IISc said, “Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery River, a new study reveals. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety.”
