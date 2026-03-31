Beed, The authorities in Maharashtra's Beed district have suspended eight teachers of different primary schools run by the Zilla Parishad for allegedly availing government concessions through a false claim of hearing impairment, officials said on Tuesday. Eight teachers of ZP schools suspended for availing benefits using fake disability claim

These teachers belong to schools located in different parts of the district and the action against them was taken following an inquiry.

The action follows a detailed medical reassessment conducted by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, a premier national institution. The re-evaluation found that the teachers' level of hearing impairment was significantly below the benchmark disability required to qualify for benefits meant for persons with hearing disabilities, the officials added.

Acting on the findings, Beed Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Jithin Rahman ordered the immediate suspension of the eight teachers and directed the initiation of departmental inquiry against them.

Officials said government employees with certified disabilities are entitled to several concessions, including reservation benefits in direct recruitment, preferential transfers and promotions, additional travel allowance, professional tax exemption and income tax concessions.

However, the administration received multiple complaints questioning the authenticity of disability certificates and Unique Disability ID cards submitted by certain teachers and employees.

Following directives from the State Department of Disability Welfare, the education department initiated verification of disability certificates under provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

Under Section 91 of the Act, fraudulently availing benefits meant for persons with disabilities attracts punishment of up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 lakh, or both.

Medical reassessment exposes discrepancies Based on the complaints, the suspected teachers were referred to the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for fresh medical examination and reassessment of disability percentage. The institute's hearing evaluation reports confirmed that the teachers did not meet the prescribed criteria for hearing disability as claimed.

The suspension orders state that the teachers allegedly misrepresented their disability status and unlawfully availed benefits reserved for eligible persons with benchmark disabilities, resulting in financial loss to the government.

Most of the teachers are from schools located in Ambajogai tehsil, while some are from Kaij, Beed and Georai tehsils.

CEO Rahman said a total of 35 teachers claiming disability benefits were directed to undergo medical examination.

"Eight teachers have completed the process so far, and all of them were found to possess invalid disability certificates. The remaining 27 teachers have been instructed to undergo medical reassessment. Further action will be taken based on medical reports," he said.

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