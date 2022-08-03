Elderly couple attacked in their village home in Prayagraj, 1 dead
An elderly man was bludgeoned to death and his seriously injured at their house at Judapur Dandu village under Soraon police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning.
Police suspects that the duo was attacked on Monday night. Their house was ransacked and the almirah and chest were found broken, suggesting that the attackers came to loot.
The injured woman has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants, police said.
Prem Prakash Mishra, (63), and his wife Neerja Devi, (60), lived in Judapur Dandu village, close to the main road. Prem’s three sons live in Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj while the elderly couple lived alone in the village.
On Tuesday morning, Prem’s neighbor Amaresh Mishra had gone to pluck flowers from the bushes outside his house and grew suspicious when he found the main door of the elderly couple’s house open. He went in and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood on the floor. He raised an alarm. After this, the villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police.
While Prem, whose body bore deep injury marks that were apparently caused by blunt objects, had died by that time, his badly injured wife was rushed to a private hospital in an unconscious state.
Like Prem, who had deep injury marks on face and other parts of the body, Neerja’s body too had similar marks, police said. SSP-Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey reached the crime scene and sniffer dogs were also brought there to assist in the investigations.
“Once she regains consciousness, we will speak to the injured woman about the incident,” officials said.
The Prayagraj SSP said circumstantial evidence suggested miscreants barged inside the house with loot motive and attacked the aged couple on finding them awake.
“Prem’s son has registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants and now all angles are being looked into,” he added.
-
Police arrest four for snatching gold chains during palkhi processions
The Pune police crime branch unit no 6 has arrested four persons for chain snatching during palkhi processions in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The accused have been identified as Shankar Shivaji Pawar (23), Mahendra Suresh Argade (26), Nitin Chagan Kakade (22) and Prashant Chagan Tak (26) from Pathardi in Ahmednagar district. Police recovered 24 tola golden ornaments worth Rs 12,24,000 and two mobile sets worth Rs 1,30,000 from the accused.
-
Proposed electricity bill: Power men to hold nationwide protests on August 9
Power employees will hold protests at all the districts headquarters in the country on August 9, the 80th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, to protest the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will proceed on strike the day the Centre moves the bill in Parliament, A decision in this regard was taken in the national convention convened by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) in Delhi on Tuesday.
-
Another case lodged against ex-MP Atiq, Ali, his aides
Another case of attempt to murder was lodged against former MP Atiq Ahmad's son Ali and his associates on Monday at Puramufti police station. Atiq has also been made an accused in the case as a conspirator of the attack on property dealer Mohd Zeeshan aka Janu. He was attacked by Ali earlier in December 2021 in Kareli area. Ali who was absconding in the earlier case, had surrendered before the court on Saturday.
-
Farmers call off proposed stir after meeting Mann
The farmer unions on Tuesday called off their proposed agitation from August 3 after their meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann who accepted most of their “genuine demands”. Bharti Kisan Union (Sidhupur) and several other farmer organisations had announced the protest against the state government over issues including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly.
-
Breastfeeding week: Human milk bank at Sassoon sees rise in donors
After two years of pandemic, the human milk bank in city-based Sassoon General Hospital has seen a rise in milk donors. Officials noted that the yearly collection of 2020 was less than the milk collected till August this year. Dr Aarti Kinikar, professor at BJ Medical College and head of the paediatrics department at Sassoon General Hospital noted that there is more need of awareness to breastfeed infants till the age of six months.
