Elderly dies after being shot at on train in U.P, GRP cop arrested

An elderly man, who was injured after being shot at by a GRP cop, succumbed during treatment at the community health centre in Nighasan, Lakhimpur Kheri on Thursday.

Anil Tiwari, younger brother of victim Munna Lal Tiwari, 60, named the GRP cop Amit Singh responsible for his brother’s death after which the accused cop was arrested.

Police said the incident took place on the Mailani-Nanpara (05362) train in which accused and the victim were travelling together in the same compartment.

Devendra Singh, incharge, GRP station, Lakhimpur said on the complaint of victim’s brother, the accused cop has been booked under section 302 (murder).

“Munna Lal, a resident of Chitiya village under Singahi police limits, was travelling in the last compartment of the passenger train in which two other GRP cops including Amit Singh were travelling,” senior officials said. Some of them, who requested anonymity, citing jurisdiction issue, said: “A complaint by the deceased’s brother had been handed over to GRP police, Lakhimpur.” They said the accused cop, in his statement claimed that Munna Lal got aggressive and attempted to snatch his service pistol due to which, he shot at the elderly’s leg, leaving him injured.

The incident was reported to GRP Mailani. After this, on the information of GRP Mailani outpost incharge, the Tikunia kotwali police took out the injured person from the train at Tikunia railway station and rushed him to a neighbouring CHC, where he died. On getting the news, senior officials of the GRP rushed to the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.

SP railways Pooja Yadav who arrived here on Thursday to probe the matter said: “During interrogation, the accused GRP cop, said he shot the victim on his leg as he was attacked soon after the train left Dudhwa station.”

Yadav said: “The GRP cop also said an attempt was also made to snatch his service pistol. An FIR had been lodged and an investigation is underway.”

ADG, UP railways Piyush Anand, who also arrived on Thursday evening said: “preliminary reports and the nature of the gunshot, fired below the knee indicated the accused cop fired in self-defense and not with an intent to kill.”

“Owing to journey time and distance (from Dudhwa to Tikunia railway station), immediate medical aid to the injured could not be provided. Probably this led to heavy bleeding and which might have caused the death,” the ADG, railways said.

He said: “Investigations were on to ascertain why the GRP cop was attacked. FIR as per the complaint by the family members had been lodged.”