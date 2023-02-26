Home / Cities / Others / Elderly, grandson killed in Mahoba after truck drags their scooter for 2 km

Elderly, grandson killed in Mahoba after truck drags their scooter for 2 km

ByHaidar Naqvi
Feb 26, 2023 09:52 PM IST

KANPUR In a freak accident, a 67-year-old man and his six-year-old grandson died after the scooter they were riding on was hit by a truck carrying red sand. The accident took place in Mahoba on Sunday afternoon. The impact of the hit was such that retired teacher Udit Narayan was flung across the road while his grandson Satvik Sisodia was dragged along with the scooter for two kilometres.

The accused driver did not even have a driving licence on him. (HT Photo)
The accused driver did not even have a driving licence on him. (HT Photo)

Horrified by-passers and eyewitnesses to the accident had to pelt stones on the truck to stop the vehicle from dragging on the boy and the scooter. They say sparks flew due to the friction created between the tyres of the truck and the scooter that was being dragged along. Later, when the truck finally stopped, they chased the errant driver for about 500 metres before catching him in a field.

The accused driver, who did not even have a driving licence on him, was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police. Sharing further details, circle officer Ram Pravesh Rai said, “The driver has been identified as Ram Bahadur, a resident of Kanpur’s Sandauli village. The victim Udit Narayan was on his way to the market with his grandson when the dumper hit the scooter.”

The cop added, “Police have arrested the driver and impounded the truck. Further action is being initiated.” Meanwhile, the driver has told the police that he didn’t realise that his truck was dragging the victim boy along until the by-passers started shouting and pelting stones at this truck.

Satvik was a kindergarten student in a private school. His mother Ruchi is a teacher in a government school and his father Neeraj is a pharmacist in a hospital.

    Haidar Naqvi

    Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

