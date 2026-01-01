Elderly man killed in suspected leopard attack in Dudhwa buffer zone

A big cat, suspected to be a leopard, attacked and killed an elderly man in Lakhimpur Kheri district late Tuesday night near the Dahaura nullah in the Dhaurahra range of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, forest officials said. Official and villagers at Magrauli village. (HT)

The victim was identified as Sirajuddin alias Bhure, 60, a resident of Magrauli village. His mutilated body was recovered on Wednesday morning after family members and villagers launched a search when he did not return home.

Sirajuddin had gone to the Dahaura nullah on Tuesday evening to collect fodder for his cattle but failed to return by night.

Kirti Chaudhary, deputy director of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone, confirmed the human casualty in a big-cat attack. She said no clear pugmarks were found at the spot to immediately establish whether the animal was a tiger or a leopard.

“However, pugmarks of a leopard were found some distance away from the spot, indicating the possibility of a leopard attack,” she told HT, adding that the exact species would be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Forest officials said the nature of injuries and bite marks suggested an attack by a wild animal. A combing operation was carried out in the area to trace the presence of the big cat, but without success.