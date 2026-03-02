Adityapur municipal corporation (AMC) will get its first tribal mayor after 13 years on March 16, while Mango municipal corporation (MMC) will get its first mayor - that too first woman mayor - on March 17. The elections for the deputy mayors in both the municipal corporations will also be held on March 16 and 17, officials said on Sunday. Elections for deputy mayor of Adityapur on March 16, Mango March 17

It became imminent after the State Election Commission late Saturday evening (SEC) issued the notification for the oath-taking meetings of mayors and newly elected ward councillors and subsequent election of deputy mayors for all the nine municipal corporations, 19 nagar parishads and 20 nagar panchayats across the state between March 10 and 20.

According to the SEC notification, newly elected mayors of the nine corporations and chairpersons of the 39 nagar parishads and nagar panchayats will not participate in the elections of the deputy mayor and chairperson posts. Only elected ward councillors will get to vote. There will be no reservation for these posts and any of the elected councillors can be candidate for the posts of deputy mayor or deputy chairperson.

“We have issued the schedule on Sunday in accordance with the SEC notification. The information for the oath taking meeting and subsequent election of the deputy mayor will be issued on March 7 and the oath taking and election will be held on March 16 (Monday). The newly elected ward councillors will take oath of office along with newly elected mayor Sanjay Sardar. Subsequently, the elected ward councillors will elect the deputy mayor,” Nitish Kumar Singh, Seraikela-Kharsawan district deputy commissioner (DC) and district election officer (DEO), told the media on Sunday.

The information for similar meetings will be issued for Seraikela nagar panchayat (SNP) and Kapali nagar parishad (KNP) also in March 7 while the oath taking ceremony and election of the deputy chairpersons for SNP will be held on March 17 and the same will be held on March 16 for KNP,” a senior official said.

The DC and DEO also sent the list of the returning officers (ROs) for AMC, SNP and KNP to the SEC on Sunday.

“Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Jaivardhan Kumar will be RO for AMC deputy mayor election while Chandil SDO Vikas Kumar Roy will be RO for KNP deputy chairperson and DRDA director Ajay Kumar Tirkey will be RO for SNP deputy chairperson election,” the DC’s letter, copy of which is with HT, stated.

As per the SEC notification, information for the oath taking ceremony of newly elected mayor Sudha Gupta and ward councillors of MMC will be issued on March 7 and the oath-taking of mayor and councillors will be held on March 17 to be followed by the election for the deputy mayor post.

Oath-taking and election of deputy mayors of Ranchi municipal corporation (RMC) will be held on March 19, Dhanbad on March 18, Medininagar on March 14, Hazaribagh and Deoghar on March 13, Giridih on March 16 and Chas on March 17.

Adityapur has 35 wards, Mango has 36, Ranchi 53, Dhanbad 55, Hazaribagh 36, Deoghar 36, Giridih 36, Medininagar 35 and Chas has 35 wards. This time BJP-backed candidates have won the mayoral elections in three municipal corporations while JMM-backed candidates have won two municipal corporations and Congress-supported candidate has won one corporation. In the remaining three municipal corporations, candidates with no political backing have won the mayor elections.