Electrocution at Delhi border: Ludhiana admn releases 5L compensation to family as farmers block road

Seeking compensation for the farmer who was electrocuted to death in Delhi during an ongoing protest against three farm laws, the farmers’ unions blocked Moga road near Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for three hours on Tuesday. They lifted the protest after the district administration handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to the kin of deceased Mohan Singh Billa, 45, of Kaunke Kalan village.

The unions put the dead body on the road, thereby blocking traffic and raised slogans against the district administration.

They announced that they would not cremate the body till the administration issued a cheque to the family of the deceased farmer. The commuters were harried a lot due to roadblocks. The police diverted the traffic to avoid a jam-like situation.

After tehsildar Manmohan Kaushik handed over the cheque to the mother and wife of the deceased., the farmers lifted the protest and cremated the body.

Jagtar Singh Daherka, block president of Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Dakonda), Inderjit Singh Dhaliwal, district secretary, along with Gurpreet Singh Sidhwan, Surjit Singh Dodhar, and Tara Singh Accharwal, addressed the protesters.