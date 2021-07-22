Elephant found dead in Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, third this year

A two-year-old elephant has been found dead in the Bhajna forest range of Jharkhand’s Palamu Tiger Reserve, forest department officials said on Thursday.

Chief wildlife warden Rajiv Ranjan ruled out any foul play. “It was a two-year-old elephant, so it had not even developed a tusk. Some wound has been found in the lower part of the stomach and prima facie the probable cause of death appears to be an infection. But exact details could be shared only after we receive the post-mortem report,” said Ranjan.

This is the third case of elephant death this year in the reserve spread over 1,129 square kilometres. The reserve has over 150 elephants.

An elephant was found dead in the reserve on January 27. The authorities ruled out foul play in that case as well. Around 10 days earlier, a captive elephant was killed in an attack by the wild tuskers on January 18.