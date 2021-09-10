Emblems of empowerment: In the face of terror, she fought back bravely

Eleven years ago, a young girl showed the world how to be fearless in the face of fear.

Rukhsana Kausar was 27 when three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) men barged into her house in a remote village in Rajouri district and started mercilessly beating up her family members.

Unable to take it anymore, Kausar came out of her hiding place under a cot, charged at the militants and attacked their commander, Abu Osama, with an axe and then shot him with his own gun. She then snatched Osama‘s aide’s gun and tossed it over to her brother.

Soon, the other family members joined her and overpowered the militants. Under fire from Kausar and her brother, the militants were forced to flee.

Now 39, Kausar’s story serves as an inspiration for young women and girls to rise in their own defence.

Posted as police constable in her home town in Rajouri, the Kirti Chakra recipient continues to be a role model for many. Among them is her 10-year-old daughter Misbah Kabir, who wants to follow in her footsteps.

But Kausar hopes her three daughters —Misbah, Sabah Kabir, 9, and Sumeira Kabir, grow up in a terror-free environment.

“I have braved many challenges in my life, but I hope my daughters can see a safer world. I want them to get educated and become responsible citizens,” she says.

Kausar had married Kabir Hussain, who is now posted as an assistant sub-inspector in Rajouri. Her brother and uncle had also landed in police jobs after the incident.

Though her bravery had earned her many accolades, including the prestigious Kirti Chakra award, National Bravery Award, Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Sardar Patel Award, Rani Jhansi Bravery Award and Astha Award among others, Kausar’s family continues face threats due to the September 2009 incident. The family was provided protection in the initial years but had to eventually give it up.

“Despite being given police protection, terrorists tried to eliminate us thrice through road accidents,” says the 39-year-old. But she stands by her ‘never give in’ attitude. “Even today, I don’t give up and fight for what I feel is right. Women are not weak. If women resolve to do something, they can surpass men in any field,” she says as she poses with her AK-47 gun in her Rajouri residence.