Emergency Call Boxes installed across Agra for quick crisis response

If you’re in distress or facing any problem in the City of Taj, look for an Emergency Call Box—an initiative under the Smart City project. The idea is to offer immediate assistance through a simple press of the ‘Help’ button, which connects you directly to the integrated command and control centre of Agra Smart City. The system instantly tracks your location and facilitates support by notifying the concerned agency. A total of 43 ‘Emergency Call Boxes’ have been installed across the city by Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN). (For representation only)

A total of 43 ‘Emergency Call Boxes’ have been installed across the city by Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN).

“The idea is to provide immediate assistance not just to locals but also to the tourists visiting Agra. The integrated command and control system alerts the concerned agency—be it the police, traffic police, health services, ambulance, or fire department,” said Ankit Khandelwal, municipal commissioner, Agra.

“There was scope of improvement when these Emergency Call Boxes were initially installed, and they have now become increasingly beneficial for users. The number of these boxes might be increased—particularly in areas vulnerable in terms of women’s safety, at tourism hotspots, and near schools and colleges—depending on their utility,” said Khandelwal.

“We are committed to enhancing the technological infrastructure envisioned under the Smart City project—not only to strengthen administrative support but also to ensure the safety and security of residents and tourists visiting the city,” he added.

Recently, a resident of Nirbhay Nagar on Mau road in Agra used the Emergency Call Box facility when he was being assaulted and harassed by his sons. Upon receiving the alert, the police were immediately informed and provided timely assistance.

In another instance, a man stuck in a traffic jam on Collectorate road pressed the ‘Help’ button, prompting a quick response from the traffic police. In a separate incident, a couple involved in a domestic dispute were pacified by police who reached the spot after an alert citizen reported the issue to using the facility. Even in the case of a dead body found in a remote location, a local resident used the facility to inform authorities, ensuring swift action.

Officials at Nagar Nigam plan to introduce a multilingual feature to the system, which currently operates through location tracking and CCTV integration. The entire mechanism is monitored live by the integrated command and control centre located at the Smart City project hub within the Nagar Nigam premises.

Caption :: Emergency Call Boxes and integrated command control center at Smart City project center in Agra. HT Photos