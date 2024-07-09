Encroachment on govt land: Part of Azam Khan’s resort in U.P.’s Rampur razed

Taking action against encroachment in the resort of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur, a team of district administration bulldozed a portion of his Humsafar Resort there on Tuesday. A portion of SP leader Azam Khan’s resort being razed in Rampur on July 9. (HT photo)

The action was initiated after BJP MLA Akash Saxena sent a reminder to the district administration a few days ago, and complained about delay in taking action against the encroachment on government land.

Rampur district magistrate Joginder Singh said the action was initiated after a suit filed in the court of Tehsildar Sadar found that allegations of illegally occupying of .038 hectare land in the resort , whose plot number is 164, was illegally occupied.

Multiple cases were lodged against Azam Khan, his family members and associates on different charges. Khan and his family members got bail in many of them but Azam Khan is still languishing in the jail as hearings in other cases are underway.

The Humsafar Resort is situated on Jauhar University Road in Rampur and is owned by the family members of Azam Khan. BJP leader and MLA Akash Saxena lodged a complaint in 2019 that the resort had been constructed on government land.

A team of revenue department investigated the matter, found that some part of the land belonged to the government land.