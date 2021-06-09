Ensure regular power supply to villages from sunset to sunrise: Energy minister

Taking serious note of complaints about irregular supply of electricity in rural areas, energy minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman to ensure uninterrupted supply of power to villages from the sunset to the sunrise.

Reviewing a meeting at Shakti Bhawan here, Sharma said that he had been getting a lot of complaints about power cuts in rural areas and asked officials to give top priority to resolving consumers’ grievances.

“Use social media to inform people about emergency load shedding at the local level,” he suggested.

Stressing the need for supply of electricity as per the roster, the minister asked the UPPCL chairman to see it that villages got uninterrupted power between sunset and sunrise unless there was an emergency requiring load shedding.

He said farmers must get adequate electricity for irrigation purpose and asked officials to make arrangements of swiftly changing transformers that got damaged or burnt. He told officials to ensure that consumers got correct bills and fix accountability of the staff.

The minister said business and other activities were getting normal with relaxations in the partial Corona curfew and this, he added, would further increase demand for power, posing a challenge to the staff to maintain supply.

He said power employees had earned good reputation by working as Corona warriors and providing smooth supply of power to people during the pandemic.