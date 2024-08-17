Ensure strict compliance with MCC for assembly polls: Ggm admin

Gurugram district commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav on Saturday directed officials to ensure strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct across the district ahead of assembly polls in the state slated to be held in the first week of October, officials aware of the matter said. During an administrative meeting at the Mini Secretariat’s conference hall, Yadav emphasised the importance of following the Haryana Defacement of Property Act and removing all election-related promotional material from buildings. (HT Photo)

The DC directed staff to remove all promotional material placed on government properties within 24 hours of the Model Code of Conduct coming into force. Similarly, promotional material in public spaces should also be taken down within 48 hours, and unauthorized materials on private properties must be removed within 72 hours, he said. He also asked officials to remove promotional material from three-wheelers such as auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

Yadav said that any violation of the Model Code of Conduct, including defacement of public properties like railway stations, bus stands, government buildings, and other public spaces, would lead to strict action. He also highlighted that no political party or candidate is allowed to place promotional material on private properties without the owner’s permission. “Any promotional material currently displayed in the four assembly constituencies within the district, whether on private or public properties, must be removed by the concerned people or parties,” he said.

The DC provided a timeline for the upcoming electoral process. The Election Commission will issue a gazette notification regarding the elections on Thursday, September 5. Candidates will have until September 12 to file their nominations, which will be scrutinized on Friday, September 13. Candidates will have until Monday, September 16, to withdraw their nominations. Voting will take place on Tuesday, October 1, and the results will be announced on Friday, October 4, following the counting of votes.

To boost voter turnout for the assembly elections, the District Election Officer announced that a voter awareness campaign will be launched across the district. The campaign aims to encourage higher participation from eligible voters and ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

The DC also cautioned political parties against using religious sites for election campaigns and advised against using divisive or inappropriate language during public speeches. He urged parties to seek administrative approval for any election rallies or public gatherings in the run-up to the polls.

Moreover, Yadav appealed to the public and political parties to refrain from posting misleading, objectionable, or controversial content on social media, warning that such action would attract strict penalties.

In the meeting, it was announced that the final voter lists for the district’s assembly constituencies would be published on August 27. Additionally, ADC Hitesh Kumar Meena has been appointed as the nodal officer for voter awareness campaigns in the district.