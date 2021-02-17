IND USA
Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. (Sourced)
Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. (Sourced)
Entrepreneur from Maharashtra village buys helicopter worth 30 crore

Janardhan Bhoir bought the helicopter to avoid traffic snarls he would face during his business-related travels in the state and other parts of the country.
By Sajana Nambiar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:41 PM IST

Janardhan Bhoir, an entrepreneur from Vadape village in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, has bought a helicopter for 30 crore to avoid traffic snarls he would face during his business-related travels in the state and other parts of the country.

Vadape residents thronged a helipad built for the helicopter in the village when it arrived after a trial flight on Sunday. Bhoir said he has got permission from the Thane collector and police commissioner to bring the helicopter and develop the helipad on a three-acre plot. The helicopter will be permanently available at the helipad from March 15. A workshop to maintain the helicopter has been set up at the helipad. Bhoir has also hired a pilot, two engineers, and five guards. Bhoir said he will pay salaries of around 10 lakh to them monthly.

“Even if I have to travel to Mumbai [over 50 km away], my entire day is wasted because of the snarls. I also travel to other states at least four times a month. The traffic snarls and the time consumption are the reasons why I decided to buy the helicopter,” said Bhoir, who comes from a farming family and lives in the village with his wife and their two sons.

The family owns a 50-acre farm, where they grow rice and vegetables. They also run a dairy and own 300 cows. “These cows are not available here locally and to buy them I have to travel to Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana often. The helicopter will save my time and help me reach these places conveniently,” said Bhoir, who is also a five-time village head.

Bhoir is also involved in the real estate business and has leased 50-acre land to build godowns. He also owns several godowns.

Apart from its power loom industry, Bhiwandi is also known for godowns.

