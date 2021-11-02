ETT teachers’ recruitment: Punjab not to issue appointment letters till Nov 11

Chandigarh The Punjab government has assured the high court that it won’t issue appointment letters to the candidates selected for the posts of ETT teachers till November 11.

The government counsel, on instructions from assistant director, education recruitment directorate, department of school education, Harpreet Singh, said only the scrutiny process would be done, selection shall not be finalised and the appointment letters shall not be issued till the next date of hearing of November 11. The advertisement was issued on July 30 for 6,635 posts.

The plea was from those who were qualified BEd teachers, and had argued that in the past they have been considered for these posts, including in a recruitment of 2020. However, even as the court intervened in August and allowed such candidates to sit in exam. It now appears that government is ignoring their claims and is set to declare the result without considering B Ed candidates, the plea had claimed.