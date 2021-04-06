Exam Regulatory Authority seeks to defer teachers’ recruitment exam

PRAYAGRAJ Officials of the Examination Regulatory Authority, UP, headquartered in Prayagraj have written to the state government, seeking permission to postpone the proposed written examination for recruitments on 390 vacant posts of principal and 1,504 vacant posts of assistant teachers in 3,049 government-aided junior high schools across the state.

Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi sent a missive in this regard to postpone this examination scheduled on April 18 and conduct it after the panchayat elections.

Polling is set to be held in 16 districts of UP on April 19 in the second phase of the panchayat polls, for which polling parties will leave by April 18. These 16 districts, which will see voting on April 19, include Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Badaun, Etah, Mainpuri, Kannauj, Etawah, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sultanpur, Gonda, Maharajganj, Varanasi and Azamgarh.

The move to postpone the recruitment exams follows district magistrates of various districts writing to the secretary of Examination Regulatory Authority pointing out that the entire administrative machinery would be busy during the elections. Due to this, it would not be possible for them to conduct the examination on April 18.

“We have received letters from DMs of different districts, which would hold panchayat polls on April 19, because of which we have submitted the proposal to the state government with the request that the proposed exam of April 18 be postponed,” confirmed Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, UP.

Hindustan Times had highlighted this issue in its report – ‘Teachers in a fix over panchayat poll duty and recruitment exam’, published on March 4.

This development is a relief for thousands of teachers and other government employees of government-run primary and upper primary schools, who had applied to appear in this recruitment drive and had been demanding postponement of the exam. They feared that they would be deprived of the opportunity to appear in this recruitment examination due to panchayat poll duty.

Significantly, more than 3.25 lakh candidates had applied for this recruitment.