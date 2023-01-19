Exam Warriors: AMU V-C distributes Urdu translation of PM’s book

The Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor, Prof Tariq Mansoor, distributed the Urdu translation of the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst students of AMU schools.

The book, as the title suggests, is for students who are appearing for examinations. The book drives home the important point about writing examinations.

In his address to the principals and the students of AMU schools, the vice-chancellor said, “It is an inspiring book for students. It is written in an interactive style, with illustrations, activities and yoga exercises to overcome examination fear. This book will be a friend in facing exams and a guide in life.

“Non-preachy, practical, and thought-provoking, the book is a handy guide for students in India and across the world. We have distributed the book so that AMU school students can benefit from it”, he added.

On the occasion, besides students, Prof Asfar Ali Khan, (director, Directorate of School Education) and principals of different schools, including Mrs. Nagma Irfan (Senior Secondary School-Girls), Fasial Nafees (STS School), Syed Tanveer Nabi (Raja Mahendra Pratap AMU City School), Mrs. Amna Malik (AMU Girls School), Dr. Naila Rashid (Ahmadi School for Visually Challenged), Dr. Samina (ABK High School) and Dr. Saba Hasan (vice-principal, ABK High School-Girls) were also present.