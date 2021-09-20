Ex-cricketer Yusuf Pathan visits Wildlife- SOS tusker care centre

Agra Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan visited Wildlife SOS’s Elephant Hospital and Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura on Saturday to spread awareness about the plight of captive elephants.

Returning for the third time, the cricket star and avid animal lover spent time interacting with the Wildlife SOS staff over lunch before moving to the Elephant Hospital Campus adjacent to ECCC.

At the Elephant Hospital Campus, Yusuf Pathan was taken to the newly installed hydrotherapy pool that helps injured elephants cope with pain and heal their muscles.

Wildlife SOS deputy director, veterinary services, Dr.Illayaraja gave Pathan a glimpse into the formidable task of caring for injured, sick, or geriatric rescued elephants. He introduced Pathan to blind elephant Nina, who was rescued this year itself and walked the cricketer through all her medical procedures. Yusuf Pathan was even taken to the enclosure of some of the resident elephants like Zara who was rescued in 2020 as a begging elephant.

On his way out of these unique facilities, Yusuf Pathan was kind enough to sign caps and pictures for Wildlife SOS staff, who was ecstatic to see the legend return!

Pathan, said, “I have been following Wildlife SOS for the past 15 years. This was my third visit to the centre. I had visited it for the first time when Wildlife SOS had just started. They have developed immensely since then. It was great to see new developments, like the elephant enclosures expansion and the great care provided to elephants at the hospital.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Yusuf Pathan has been a dedicated wildlife warrior, supporting our work consistently through the years. His support for wildlife conservation helps in sending a positive message to the Indian public about the need to conserve and protect wild animals.”

Baiju Raj M.V, director conservation projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “Wildlife SOS is committed to creating a world where humans live in harmony with wild animals. Having cricket legend Yusuf Pathan support our cause gives us the motivation to continue fighting for the conservation of India’s elephants.”