Ex-director of foreign education consultancy booked for cheating student

Mumbai: The MIDC police in Andheri east, has registered a case against former director of a foreign education consultancy for allegedly cheating a student to the tune of ₹13 lakh. According to the police, the accused had lured the victim to pay lumpsum fees for the whole course to avail a discount. Accordingly, she paid the entire fees to the accused, but later got a letter from the college in Russia, informing her that she had been rusticated for failing to the pay fees.

The MIDC police in Andheri have registered the case based on a complaint lodged by victim’s brother Dhaval Bhanushali, 28, a resident of Kondvita area in Andheri East. According to the police, Bhanushali told them that his younger sister was pursuing a medical course from Russia and accordingly met MD Faizal Aziz of Indorus Learning Hub Private Limited, a Jaipur-based foreign education consultancy.

Aziz had told them that for admission in Perm State University in Russia, if they pay ₹17.6 lakh for six years in one go, they will get considerable discount, otherwise they will have to pay a total of ₹27 lakh.

“Accordingly in December 2021, after Bhanushali, who is a businessman, paid the fees and his sister left for Russia and started her course,” said a police officer from MIDC station. However, two months ago Bhanushali’s mother got a call from Perm State University asking to pay the fees for second year of the course. Later Bhanushali’s sister in Russia was even handed the rustication letter and was asked to sign certain documents as her fees were pending after due date.

“They even told them that total fees pending was ₹18.5 lakh. When Bhanushali contacted the CEO of Indorus Learning Hub Private Limited he was told Aziz had left the company two years ago,” said a police officer from Tardeo police station.

“The victim then realised that he was cheated to the tune of ₹12.90 lakhs by Aziz, who hails from Bihar and that he had paid fees only for the first year and not for the entire course.

“Whatever details about fees Aziz gave us were available on the Indorus’ website. It also showed him as one of the directors. Aziz had also given them a “no due” certificate which they later submitted to the Perm State University which did not accept it,” said a police officer.

“We have registered an offence under section 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code,” said senior police inspector of MIDC police station, Satish Gaikwad.

The police suspect that Aziz might have cheated other students as well.