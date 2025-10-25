Ex-HCBA prez’s kin hacked to death; key suspect held

A 54-year-old man was brutally hacked to death in Civil Lines here on Thursday night, police said. The killers inflicted more than two dozen blows on his stomach, neck, and hands with a sharp-edged object before fleeing, they added.

Identified as Laxmi Narayan Singh, 54, the victim was the nephew of Allahabad High Court Bar Association’s (HCBA’s) former president Ashok Singh. After the assault, he was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the key suspect, identified as one Vishal Harijan, was nabbed in a police encounter later in the night. He received bullet injuries in both his legs and was admitted to SRNH. Also, police detained two more suspects and were searching for their other accomplices. The motive for the murder was yet to be ascertained.

Singh lived in Shakuntala Kunj Colony near Mundera Chungi.

As per reports, Singh was assaulted around 10 pm near Harsh Hotel by a group of men. His attackers fled soon after. An injured Singh called his uncle Ashok, who informed the police about the incident.

Additional police commissioner Ajay Pal Sharma, who arrived at the hospital, stated that Vishal was the key accused in the incident and was shot three times in both his legs during the encounter. He had bought the weapon used in Singh’s murder from near the fish market in Khuldabad.

A day earlier, Vishal had an argument with Singh, police said. They added that the two other suspects were being interrogated, and raids were underway to nab other accused in the murder.

In a statement, DCP (City) Manish Kumar Shandilya said a case of murder had been lodged at the Civil Lines police station under sections 103(1)/61(2) of the BNS.

“Vishal is currently being questioned. Another accused, Sahil, and his mother are in custody and being interrogated. The main motive behind the murder is not known yet,” he added. Also, the family has not received the body after the postmortem. The body is likely to be cremated on Saturday after the deceased’s elder sister, Sarita Singh, arrives from Pune. The deceased’s uncle has warned the police administration of a protest if the murder was not solved within 24 hours.