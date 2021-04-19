Ex-minister Mewalal, down with Covid, dies at 68

PATNA

JD(U) MLA from Tarapur, Mewalal Choudhary, who had to quit as education minister days after his induction in Nitish Kumar’s new cabinet in November 2020 following corruption allegations, died Monday morning due to Covid-related complications.

Choudhary (68) breathed his last at a private hospital in Patna, where he was taken a few days ago.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his condolence message, said he was grieved by the death of Choudhary and described him as a distinguished educationist, politician and social worker.

The state government has announced that the last rites of the former minister would be performed with full state honours.

Chaudhary, who was earlier the vice-chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University in Bhagalpur, was accused in a six-year-old case of alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers and technicians.

Before Choudhary, Covid-19 claimed the lives of two ministers, Kapildev Kamat and Vinod Kumar Singh, last year. Former union minister and senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh had also died of Covid related complications in August last year.