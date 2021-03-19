Ex-Mumbai top cop shunted out over unpardonable mistakes: State home min

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said that former city police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s transfer was not a routine one, but he was shunted out from his post owing to the “serious and unpardonable mistakes” committed by some officers in the commissionerate. Deshmukh said that the information had come to light from the preliminary inquiry into the Antilia explosives case.

“The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure that the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the state anti-terrorism squad (ATS) is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray,” said the home minister, who was speaking at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of The Year Award event on Thursday.

Deshmukh also said that the no officer will be spared, if found guilty in the probe. “Maharashtra Police has been doing a fantastic job. Its morale is high, but the entire force is made to bear the brunt of the mistakes committed by a few officers. Those officers, be it an API (assistant police inspector) or senior rank officer, will not be spared if found guilty. Singh was the commissioner and the case [of explosives] was under his jurisdiction. Vehicles belonging to the commissionerate were used in the incident. Drivers and colleagues were found to be involved in the case, and so a thorough probe is a must,” he said.

When asked if Singh could be called by NIA for interrogation, Deshmukh said, “NIA has got the right to call anybody for an inquiry. Even ATS can call any officer for an inquiry.”

Deshmukh also denied the claim made by leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, stating that CM Uddhav Thackeray had recommended API Sachin Vaze’s reinstatement in the force. “It is a political allegation levelled by Fadnavis. The decision related to the reinstatement of any officer of the rank of API is done at the level of police commissioner. A five-member committee headed by the commissioner, comprising other high-ranking officers at the commissionerate, take the decision after a review. There was no question of appointing Vaze at the government level. CM or home minister deal with the reinstatement of officers of the rank above additional superintendent of police,” he said.

When asked about Fadnavis’s accessibility of the information related to sensitive cases such as the explosives scare, the home minister said, “ Like any other department, there could be a rift within the police administration, leading to the leak of sensitive information. Secondly, a central agency is investigating the case,” he said, referring to NIA.