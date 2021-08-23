Home / Cities / Others / Ex-RLSP leaders join RJD
JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha. (HT File)
JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha. (HT File)
others

Ex-RLSP leaders join RJD

Upendra Kushwaha had good following in Kaimur and Rohtas districts, which have a a sizable population of Kushwaha community. He won the parliamentary election from Karakat in 2014
READ FULL STORY
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:01 PM IST

Several leaders of erstwhile Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), founded by former union minister Upendra Kushwaha who himself joined Janata Dal (United) earlier this year, on Monday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the presence of its principal general secretary and former minister Alok Mehta and state vice-president Birendra Kushwaha at Bhabua.

Birendra Kushwaha from Kaimur, earlier a close aide of Upendra Kushwaha and RLSP candidate from Bhabua assembly constituency in the last elections, had planned the event. He had joined RJD after Upendra Kushwaha decided to merge his party with the JD-U.

Upendra Kushwaha had good following in Kaimur and Rohtas districts, which have a a sizable population of Kushwaha community. He won the parliamentary election from Karakat in 2014.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.