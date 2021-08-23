Ex-RLSP leaders join RJD

Several leaders of erstwhile Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), founded by former union minister Upendra Kushwaha who himself joined Janata Dal (United) earlier this year, on Monday joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the presence of its principal general secretary and former minister Alok Mehta and state vice-president Birendra Kushwaha at Bhabua.

Birendra Kushwaha from Kaimur, earlier a close aide of Upendra Kushwaha and RLSP candidate from Bhabua assembly constituency in the last elections, had planned the event. He had joined RJD after Upendra Kushwaha decided to merge his party with the JD-U.

Upendra Kushwaha had good following in Kaimur and Rohtas districts, which have a a sizable population of Kushwaha community. He won the parliamentary election from Karakat in 2014.