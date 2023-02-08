Facing allegations of ‘irregularities’, Prof Mishra resigns as AKTU V-C

LUCKNOW Two days after Professor PK Mishra was removed from the post of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University’s (AKTU) vice-chancellor over alleged irregularities, he formally tendered his resignation to governor Anandiben Patel on Tuesday evening.

Confirming the development, Professor Mishra said that he sent his resignation to the governor on Tuesday and it was accepted. The professor also mentioned that he is cooperating with the probe panel while adding that he has done nothing wrong. “It has been quite a learning experience for me in Lucknow in the last year or so,” he added.

Earlier, on February 4, Professor PK Mishra was removed from the V-C post and attached in the same capacity to Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehab University. The order in this regard was issued by the Raj Bhawan. Meanwhile, Lucknow University’s vice-chancellor Professor AK Rai was given the additional charge of AKTU. He took the charge on Sunday.

Sources said that the former controller of the exam, Anurag Tripathi, recently complained against the AKTU administration alleging misuse of power. Last month, Raj Bhawan sought clarification from the then AKTU V-C, Professor Mishra, in the matter. Subsequently, principal secretary to the governor, Kalpana Awasthi, had asked Mishra to furnish a report based on the points raised by Tripathi. In his complaint, Tripathi accused Professor Mishra of misusing powers and carrying out irregularities in the functioning of the university.

After receiving complaints alleging irregularities in several processes at AKTU, Raj Bhawan has formed a probe panel. Justice SN Agnihotri, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court, has been asked to lead the probe.