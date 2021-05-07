Fake e-passes: Police lodge FIR after ‘Donald Trump’, ‘Amitabh Bachchan’ seek entry into Shimla

In a peculiar case of fake e-pass registration, Himachal government’s online portal showed former US President Donald Trump and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan seeking entry into the state — both trying to come from Chandigarh to Shimla.

Soon after, the Shimla police registered an FIR under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act against the person who made the dubious e-pass registrations in the names the prominent personalities.

The Covid e-portal was recently reactivated after the state government introduced the curbs in the wake of steep spike in virus cases.

As per police, the miscreant had applied under the name of “Donald Trumph” on May 7, with the father’s name mentioned as Mark Jones and place as Sector 17, Chandigarh. The registration form also mentioned that the person would be travelling in a light motor vehicle with Chandigarh registration number and category was mentioned as essential service provider.

The second registration was done in the name of “Amitabh Bachhan”, son of “Harbans Rai Bachhan”, who would be travelling from Sector 17, Chandigarh, to Himachal to meet Rajiv Sehjal.

Interestingly, the Aadhaar and mobile numbers for both the passes were same.

As soon as copies of the two passes went viral on social media, netizens started highlighting the callous attitude of the authorities and pointed out the glitches in the pass verification system.

Opposition leaders also questioned the government’s working while sharing the snapshots of the e-passes.

During the first wave of Covid-19 last year, the e-passes were verified by the deputy commissioners or sub-divisional magistrates of the areas concerned.

However, this time the authorities enabled auto-approval on the online portal to save people from inconvenience and delays.