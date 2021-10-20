Fake marksheet case: BJP MLA from Ayodhya’s Gosaiganj sent to jail

The MP/MLA court in Ayodhya has sent BJP MLA from Gosaiganj assembly constituency in the district Indra Pratap Tewari to jail for five years. The pronouncement came in a 29-year-old case relating to submission of a fake marksheet to get admission in the third year of a graduation course even after failing in the second year.

Tewari has now approached the Lucknow high court to seek bail.

Puja Singh, special judge of the MP/MLA court, awarded on Monday the jail term to Tewari and also imposed a fine of ₹8,000.

Tewari was elected MLA from BJP in 2017 assembly poll from Gosaiganj constituency in Ayodhya.

The case was lodged against Tewari in 1992 by the then principal of Saket Degree College of Ayodhya Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi at the Ram Janmabhoomi police station. During the proceedings of the case, Tripathi died.

According to the FIR, Tewari failed in BSc second year in 1990 but used a fake marksheet to get admission in third year.

Along with the BJP MLA, former president of Saket PG College students’ union in Ayodhya Phooolchand Yadav was also awarded a five-year jail term. Yadav is accused of using a fake marksheet in 1986 for securing admission in BSc second year even after failing in the first year.

Similarly, one Kripanidhan Tewari used a fake marksheet in 1989 to get admission in LLB second year after failing the first year.

The court imposed a fine of ₹8,000 each on all three, who were students of Saket Post Graduate Degree College.

After the court’s decision, Tewari could lose membership of the Vidhan Sabha.