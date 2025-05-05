Menu Explore
Family of five booked for killing neighbour

ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai:
May 05, 2025 07:36 AM IST

The accused and victim allegedly attacked each other with weapons like swords, choppers, and iron rods over construction of a hut

A 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by a neighbouring five-membered family at Aarey Milk Colony on Saturday over an argument for building a hut in the locality. The Aarey sub police have registered a case against the family of five.

Family of five booked for killing neighbour
Family of five booked for killing neighbour

According to the police, the accused and victim allegedly attacked each other with weapons like swords, choppers, and iron rods. During the fight, the victim, identified as Furkan Khan, sustained serious injuries and succumbed to them.

Police stated that one of the accused, Johruddin, alias Bada Kalu is a history-sheeter with more than 35 criminal cases registered against him in the past, including theft, extortion, dacoity, and attempted murder had been externed. He is known for constructing illegal slums and selling them to make money. It is said that his mother, brother and his sister-in-law assisted him in his illegal activities. On returning, a dispute arose between his family and Furkan Khan’s family over the construction of a hut. Being a local goon and maintaining monopoly over building illegal huts, Bada kalu got agitated when he found out that Khan built a hut without his notice and attacked Khan’s family with sharp weapons. Khan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case against Bada Kalu and his family. In the conflict, Bada kalu also sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. While his brother is absconding​, his mother and sister-in-law have been arrested ​on charges of murder.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Family of five booked for killing neighbour
Follow Us On