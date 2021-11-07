Farmers object, Moga cinemas don’t screen ‘Sooryavanshi’

Moga Three cinemas in Moga that were to screen Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s latest movie, ‘Sooryavanshi’, decided not to run it after the farmers opposed it. Nirmal Singh, leader of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian, said, “We have told cinema owners that they can play anything except Akshay Kumar movies. Akshay had criticised our agitation and supported farm laws by speaking the language of BJP. Therefore, we will not let play his movies in Punjab.”

DSP Barjinder Singh said, “The film was scheduled to run in three cinemas, Orbit, Neelam Nova and Chookha Empire in Moga. In view of farmers’ opposition, owners have decided not to screen ‘Sooryavanshi’.”

Meanwhile, farmers protested in Handiaya town of Barnala as well, alleging that the actor had extended his support to the BJP government and opposed farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws. The protesters said that they will continue opposing the movies of Akshay Kumar and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Sikander Singh, one of the protesters, alleged, “Akshay Kumar tweeted against the farmers’ opposition of the three farm laws, but extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will not allow screening of Kumar’s movies because he is anti-farmers and anti-Punjabi.”

Gurwinder Singh, another farmer, said, “Akshay is saying whatever the BJP is asking him to say. We will oppose Akshay and Kangana’s movies until the black laws are repealed.”