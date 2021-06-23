Fatehgarh Sahib road renamed after Diwan Todar Mal

Fatehgarh Sahib To promote the legacy of Diwan Todar Mal, who defied the Mughals to cremate the two youngest sahibzadas (sons) of the tenth Sikh master, Guru Gobind Singh, the state government has renamed the road connecting Jahaz Haveli, Todar Mal’s residence, to the main road as the Diwan Todar Mal Marg.

The Jahaz Haveli, believed to be a 17th century structure resembling a sea ship, is today at Harnam Nagar village of Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district. Its intricate layers of Nanakshahi bricks are unique, and add to the beauty of the heritage structure.

Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) and school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Wednesday, said, “This is the state government’s way to express the gratitude towards his extraordinary courageous deed. Diwan Todar Mal also performed the cremation after getting the bodies from Mughals.”

Singla added that the connecting road to Jahaz Haveli from the GT Road will be widened and tenders for this had already been approved. He added that apart from a small chunk of 1.5 km, which was to be used sewerage lines, the physical widening work on the remaining road will start soon.

“It is our endeavour to unleash the potential of services and schemes in the state, For this, we are preparing state-of-the-art infrastructure in the entire state by way of constructing roads, buildings and bridges,” he added.