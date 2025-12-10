Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
Father injured during celebratory firing at son’s birthday party

ByPrashant Ranjan, Ara
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 07:18 pm IST

A man was injured by a gunshot during celebratory firing at his son's birthday party in Bhojpur. Police are investigating the incident.

A man sustained gunshot injuries during celebratory firing at his son’s birthday party late Tuesday night in Bhojpur district, police said.

The incident took place at Dhobha village under Pawana police station limits. The injured man, 22-year-old Vikash Kumar Yadav, son of Ramchandra Yadav, was shot on the right side of his chest while celebrating his one-year-old son’s birthday at home. He was rushed by family members to a private hospital in Babu Bazar, Ara, for treatment.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.

Pawana police station SHO Anish Kumar said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.

AI Summary AI Summary

A man, Vikash Kumar Yadav, 22, was injured by a gunshot during celebratory firing at his son's first birthday party in Dhobha village, Bhojpur district. He was shot in the chest and taken to a private hospital for treatment. Local police have initiated an investigation, and an FIR has been filed regarding the incident.