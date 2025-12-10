A man sustained gunshot injuries during celebratory firing at his son’s birthday party late Tuesday night in Bhojpur district, police said. Father injured during celebratory firing at son’s birthday party

The incident took place at Dhobha village under Pawana police station limits. The injured man, 22-year-old Vikash Kumar Yadav, son of Ramchandra Yadav, was shot on the right side of his chest while celebrating his one-year-old son’s birthday at home. He was rushed by family members to a private hospital in Babu Bazar, Ara, for treatment.

On being informed, the local police reached the spot and began an investigation into the matter.

Pawana police station SHO Anish Kumar said an FIR has been lodged in connection with the incident.