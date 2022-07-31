Father, kin booked after minor son shoots 12-year-old dead

A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot dead by the 10-year-old son of a local political leader in his home in Kaushambi district late Saturday evening.

The kids were reportedly playing in a room when the 10-year-old found his father’s licensed pistol. The accused minor started playing with the pistol and accidentally shot the other boy. An FIR has been registered against the father, his minor son, sister-in-law and nephew. Investigations are underway, police officials said.

Police said that according to reports, the 12-year-old victim had gone to play at the home of his 10-year-old neighbour. While playing ‘chor-sipahi’ (thief-police), the child found his father’s licensed pistol under a pillow. The 10-year-old ‘accidentally’ pulled the trigger of the loaded pistol and a bullet pierced the victim’s chest. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in Manjhanpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Karari police station SHO Subhash Yadav said an FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC against the father, his minor son, sister-in-law and nephew based on a complaint submitted by the victim’s father. Further action will be taken after investigations, he added.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father claimed that he found his son lying injured in his friend’s house and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

He alleged a conspiracy behind his son’s death. “My son was murdered with a licensed pistol. Conspiracy and mystery prevail over the murder of my son. I demand a fair enquiry into the incident,” he said.

The accused minor’s father and his family could not be reached for comment.