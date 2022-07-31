Father, kin booked after minor son shoots 12-year-old dead
A 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot dead by the 10-year-old son of a local political leader in his home in Kaushambi district late Saturday evening.
The kids were reportedly playing in a room when the 10-year-old found his father’s licensed pistol. The accused minor started playing with the pistol and accidentally shot the other boy. An FIR has been registered against the father, his minor son, sister-in-law and nephew. Investigations are underway, police officials said.
Police said that according to reports, the 12-year-old victim had gone to play at the home of his 10-year-old neighbour. While playing ‘chor-sipahi’ (thief-police), the child found his father’s licensed pistol under a pillow. The 10-year-old ‘accidentally’ pulled the trigger of the loaded pistol and a bullet pierced the victim’s chest. The injured boy was rushed to a nearby hospital in Manjhanpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Karari police station SHO Subhash Yadav said an FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC against the father, his minor son, sister-in-law and nephew based on a complaint submitted by the victim’s father. Further action will be taken after investigations, he added.
In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father claimed that he found his son lying injured in his friend’s house and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
He alleged a conspiracy behind his son’s death. “My son was murdered with a licensed pistol. Conspiracy and mystery prevail over the murder of my son. I demand a fair enquiry into the incident,” he said.
The accused minor’s father and his family could not be reached for comment.
-
Siblings with suspected monkeypox admitted to Yamunanagar hospital
Two minor siblings, suspected to be infected with monkeypox, were admitted to Mukund Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, civil surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh, said on Sunday. He said that the patients are aged two-and-a-half-year-old (2.5) and one-and-a-half-year-old (1.5) and their samples were collected on Saturday that was sent to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for testing.
-
Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday. As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16's friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them.
-
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
-
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics