A father-son duo was arrested for killing a 9-year-old boy and burying his body inside their house to take revenge from his family, in Budaun. The crime was committed over a three-year-old drainage dispute and has left the local community shaken. Father-son duo arrested for killing minor over dispute with his kin in Budaun

The case pertains to the Ujhani police station area in the district. According to officials, Shubhan, the young son of mason Amber from Najhiyaai Chataiya Colony, went missing on the evening of November 16. Despite extensive searches by the family, he was not found. On November 18, a missing complaint was finally lodged, prompting police to intensify the search operation. Unable to trace his child, Amber even left for Delhi in the hope of finding him.

On Saturday morning, residents spotted a child’s body in a vacant plot in the colony. When family members rushed to the location, they confirmed that deceased was Shubhan. Police took possession of the body and sent it for postmortem, where reports revealed that the boy had been strangled to death. Following this confirmation, authorities formed three specialized teams to identify the culprits and uncover the motive behind the killing.

During the investigation, police learned of a long-standing drainage dispute involving two families in the neighborhood. It emerged that Shubhan was last seen with Arbaaz and Zakir before he went missing.

SSP Brajesh Singh revealed that police teams detained Arbaaz and Zakir for interrogation and both the men confessed to the crime. They admitted that three years ago, disputes over drainage water disposal had led to a heated altercation with Amber, involving abuses and physical assault. Since then, they had allegedly harbored a deep grudge against him.

“I had decided to take revenge back then,” one of the accused told investigators. The duo reportedly called Shubhan to their house on November 16 by offering him a sweet. Once the child entered, they strangled him to death. In an attempt to hide evidence, they dug a pit inside their home and buried the body.

However, as police pressure increased and the search widened, the accused panicked. Fearing that the body might be discovered during the investigation, they dug it out and dumped it in an empty plot nearby to avoid suspicion.

Police have arrested both father and son, and further investigation is ongoing. The incident has sparked outrage in the area, with residents demanding strict punishment for the perpetrators.