Fifth daytime Ganga Aarti in 34 years held at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi

The world-famous Maa Ganga Aarti was performed during daytime hours at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Sunday due to the lunar eclipse. Famous Maa Ganga Aarti held at Dashashwamedh Ghat during the day due to lunar eclipse, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI)

The Aarti began at 12 noon and concluded before the start of the Sutak period, the traditional period of abstention observed before an eclipse. According to Sushant Mishra, president of Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organises the daily Ganga Aarti, this was only the fifth time in 34 years that the ritual was held during the day.

Starting at 12 noon, the Maa Ganga Aarti was conducted in its traditional form and completed before the Sutak period began, Mishra said. He noted that the Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat was initiated in 1991 by the late Pandit Satendra Mishra. Many devotees and tourists witnessed the rare event. Mishra added that this was the fifth time in 34 years that the Aarti was held during daytime hours.

A lunar eclipse occurs only during the full moon phase, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon. During this alignment, Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, reducing its brightness and often giving it a reddish tint—commonly known as the “Blood Moon.”

According to Pundit Mohan Mishra, the lunar eclipse will begin at 9:57 pm on Sunday and continue until 1:26 am on Monday.

Acharya Randhir, the main priest of Ganga Seva Nidhi, explained that the Sutak period begins nine hours prior to the lunar eclipse. As per scriptures, no religious rituals or idol worship should be conducted during this time. Hence, the Aarti was completed beforehand, he said.

Among the attendees was Amita Agarwal, 70, a resident of Chowk, who shared her experience: “Participating in the Ganga Aarti during the day was a profound spiritual moment. The crowd was lighter, which made the darshan of Maa Ganga more peaceful. I had also attended the last daytime Aarti.”

Due to the rising water level of the Ganga, the Aarti is currently being performed on the rooftop of the Ganga Seva Nidhi premises.

Previous instances of the daytime Ganga Aarti were recorded on 28 October 2023, 16 July 2019, 27 July 2018 and 7 August 2017, each time adjusted due to a lunar eclipse.