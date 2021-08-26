Fifty health officials trained to handle supply from oxygen plants

PUNE Fifty tehsil-level health officials underwent training on Thursday, at the district collector’s office, aimed at getting teams ready to handle oxygen supply in the event of a third wave of Covid-19 in Pune.

Installation of oxygen generation plants at various public hospitals in the district is currently underway and the district administration aims to have trained health officials ready to handle the oxygen plants, if needed.

“PSA plants is a new concept that health officials will have to deal with. Training is necessary. They have been instructed to form teams of trained staff for proper handling of oxygen generation from the plants,” said Rajesh Deshmukh, collector, Pune district.

Earlier, Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar had said that the administration was trying to install at least one oxygen plan in every tehsil.

According to data released by district officials at the Covid review meeting last week, a total of 38 oxygen plants are proposed in rural Pune. Of these, 12 are operational, work is on at nine, and orders for 13 have been issued. Also, four more are in the pipeline.

In the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) 10 new oxygen generation plants are operational and in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), that number is at three.

“Our aim is to fulfil the medical oxygen requirement of the possible number of Covid patients in the third wave. We are taking efforts so that no Covid patient should remain deprived of oxygen if need be. In the second wave we had faced a oxygen crisis and had it brought in from other states,” said Rajesh Deshmukh.

At the peak of the second wave the daily requirement of medical oxygen in Pune district had reached 421 MT.