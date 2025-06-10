Final stretch of Mizoram’s first train line gets safety nod from railways

AIZAWL: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has given an operational safe signal to the newly built railway line from Hortoki to Sairang after completing a safety test on Tuesday. The 51.38 Km long Bairabi – Sairang New Line Railway Project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges. (Representational image)

“The CRS inspection was conducted via motor trolley/on foot, followed by a speed trial using an inspection special hauled by a diesel locomotive. The Hortoki–Sairang section lies in a hilly terrain and includes 32 tunnels and 35 major bridges,” Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, chief public relations officer of Northeast Railway Frontier said.

According to a statement issued by Sharma, Mizoram’s railway infrastructure has been realised with the successful commissioning and Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) authorization of the newly constructed Broad Gauge (BG) line from Hortoki to Sairang.

This milestone completes the entire 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang new railway line project, bringing authorised direct rail connectivity to the state capital Aizawl for the first time.

“The final 33.86 km stretch from Hortoki to Sairang was inspected by Shri Sumeet Singhal, CRS, Northeast Frontier Circle, between 6th and 10th June 2025. Earlier, the Bairabi to Hortoki section had already been commissioned,” the statement said.

With the completion of the final leg, Mizoram is now fully integrated into the national railway network. This achievement is expected to enhance passenger and freight movement.

Following the inspection, the CRS has authorised the opening of the BG line from Hortoki to Sairang for public carriage of goods and passengers at a maximum permissible speed of 90 kmph on the main line.

This new line project is divided into four sections, i.e. Bairabi – Hortoki, Hortoki – Kawnpui, Kawnpui – Mualkhang and Mualkhang – Sairang.