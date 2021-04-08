IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / FIR over credit card fraud filed by Hinjewadi police
HT Image
HT Image
others

FIR over credit card fraud filed by Hinjewadi police

PUNE An FIR has been registered on Thursday by the Hinjewadi police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing credit card information and booking flight tickets worth Rs29
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON APR 08, 2021 08:55 PM IST

PUNE An FIR has been registered on Thursday by the Hinjewadi police station, under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate, against unidentified persons for allegedly stealing credit card information and booking flight tickets worth Rs29.74 lakh.

Mallikarjun Nardagi (40), deputy manager with ICICI Bank, has lodged the complaint.

According to police, the accused hacked the credit card data of bank customer Anil Shivaji Ghadge , a resident of Wakad. On December 24, 2020, the accused booked many tickets using the credit card, thus cheating the customer as well as the bank.

Therefore, the bank did an internal enquiry and lodged a complaint. Police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 66a and 66d of the Information Technology Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP