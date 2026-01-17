FIR to conviction in 40 days as Rajkot court awards death sentence to rapist

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Rajkot has sentenced the 30 year old man, a native of Madhya Pradesh, to death by hanging for the sexual assault on a 7-year-old girl at a village in Atkot taluka in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on December 4, 2025. A chargesheet was filed in 11 days after the arrest of the accused on December 8, 2025. (Representative file photo)

The accused, Ramsingh Tersingh Dudva (30), abducted the girl while she was playing near an open field where her laborer parents were working.

According to police, he took her to a secluded spot, attempted rape, and inserted a six-inch iron rod into her private parts, causing severe injuries and heavy bleeding.

The child was found unconscious by family members who took her first to a primary health centre, then to Jasdan government hospital, and finally to Rajkot’s government children’s hospital for emergency surgery. She underwent treatment and is now stable.

In a social media post, deputy chief minister and home minister Harsh Sanghavi hailed the verdict.

“Clear message from the Gujarat Government: An attack on our daughters means the end of your life. As Deputy Chief Minister & Home Minister, I state this clearly: Gujarat has zero tolerance for crimes against women and children,” Sanghavi wrote.

The Rajkot court delivered its verdict on January 12, holding the accused guilty. The court was scheduled to pronounce the sentence on January 15, but the hearing was deferred to January 17.

On Saturday, special court judge VA Rana delivered the final judgment including the quantum of punishment against the accused.

“In the Atkot POCSO case, justice is delivered within just 40 days from FIR to conviction. This shows that in Gujarat, criminals will not escape by delaying the law. My heartfelt congratulations to the Rajkot Rural Police, the prosecutors, and the entire justice system for their swift and strong action. Gujarat stands firmly with every daughter,” he further wrote in his post on X.

A chargesheet was filed in 11 days. Forensic evidence, including DNA from hair at the scene and blood on the rod matching the victim, proved crucial.

Police arrested Dudva on December 8 based on descriptions and evidence.

The accused is a native of Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh and worked in the Rajkot area as a farm labourer for the past couple of years, according to police. He is the father of a 12-year-old girl and two boys, the officials said.