Ahmedabad, A fire broke out at a commercial building in Ahmedabad on Monday and quickly spread from the ground floor to upper levels, trapping several people, officials said. Fire breaks out at commercial complex in Ahmedabad; 25 persons rescued

Twenty-five persons trapped on the top floor were rescued safely, they said, adding that no casualties were reported.

Some two-wheelers were damaged in the incident which occurred at Shangrila-2 Arcade, a four-storey structure housing a bank on the ground floor and offices and a gym on the upper floors, near Shyamal Crossroads.

The blaze apparently originated near an ATM facility inside the private bank branch on the ground floor and quickly intensified, spreading to the parking area and higher levels, according to officials.

At least 25 persons trapped in a gym on the fourth floor were rescued safely by fire personnel, an official said.

The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services sent 38 fire tenders to the spot after getting a call at around 10.15 am, an official of the fire control room said.

The fire started near the bank premises and spread upwards, with smoke engulfing the upper floors, divisional fire officer Kaizad Dastoor said.

"Nearly 25 persons trapped on the top floor were rescued and brought down safely by our men. There are no casualties, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation," he said, adding that some parked two-wheelers were also damaged in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control and everyone trapped in the building was evacuated safely, Dastoor said.

A security guard at the premises, Shrikant Tripathi, also claimed that the fire started near the ATM area of the bank and spread rapidly.

"The fire went out of control in no time. I alerted the bank staff to come out quickly. The fire engulfed upper floors and some vehicles parked near the bank as we did not get any time," he said.

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