 Fire breaks out at Kinnar Akhada camp in Magh Mela; three sustain burn injuries - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Fire breaks out at Kinnar Akhada camp in Magh Mela; three sustain burn injuries

Fire breaks out at Kinnar Akhada camp in Magh Mela; three sustain burn injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 09, 2024 06:29 PM IST

Primary investigations suggest that a short circuit in the wiring at the mess caused the fire, officials said.

A massive fire broke out at the camp of Kinnar Akhada located in sector -5 of Magh Mela tent city here late Thursday night. Three people sleeping inside the tents sustained burn injuries and were admitted to SRN hospital by police.

Fire broke out at Kinnar Akhada in Magh Mela area. (HT Photo)
Fire broke out at Kinnar Akhada in Magh Mela area. (HT Photo)

Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames before it could spread to other adjoining tents. Primary investigations suggest that a short circuit in the wiring at the mess caused the fire, officials said.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

As per reports, there was some programme underway at Kinnar AKhada on Thursday night. Some residents of the camp said that after the function, they were asleep when a fire suddenly broke out in one of the tents. Soon it spread to other adjoining tents.

While others came out of their tents on time, three people asleep in one of the tents received burns. Those injured were identified as the brother of Mahamandaleshwar Bhawani Ma, his wife and another relative.

Firefighters reached the spot on receiving information and doused the fire. Mattress, beddings, ration etc were gutted in fire. A German woman Martina Daho said that all her belongings including her passport and other documents and currency notes were gutted in fire. She said that she was in contact with German embassy to get help.

Chief fire officer of Magh Mela SK Chaudhary said three people were injured and at least five tents inside the camp were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kinnar Akhada. Primary investigations suggest a short circuit caused the fire at the mess during the night, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On