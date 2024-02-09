Fire breaks out at Kinnar Akhada camp in Magh Mela; three sustain burn injuries

A massive fire broke out at the camp of Kinnar Akhada located in sector -5 of Magh Mela tent city here late Thursday night. Three people sleeping inside the tents sustained burn injuries and were admitted to SRN hospital by police. Fire broke out at Kinnar Akhada in Magh Mela area. (HT Photo)

Fire fighters reached the spot and doused the flames before it could spread to other adjoining tents. Primary investigations suggest that a short circuit in the wiring at the mess caused the fire, officials said.

As per reports, there was some programme underway at Kinnar AKhada on Thursday night. Some residents of the camp said that after the function, they were asleep when a fire suddenly broke out in one of the tents. Soon it spread to other adjoining tents.

While others came out of their tents on time, three people asleep in one of the tents received burns. Those injured were identified as the brother of Mahamandaleshwar Bhawani Ma, his wife and another relative.

Firefighters reached the spot on receiving information and doused the fire. Mattress, beddings, ration etc were gutted in fire. A German woman Martina Daho said that all her belongings including her passport and other documents and currency notes were gutted in fire. She said that she was in contact with German embassy to get help.

Chief fire officer of Magh Mela SK Chaudhary said three people were injured and at least five tents inside the camp were gutted in a fire that broke out at Kinnar Akhada. Primary investigations suggest a short circuit caused the fire at the mess during the night, he added.