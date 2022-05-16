Home / Cities / Others / Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi
Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi

The fire started deep in forest much away from the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, causing massive damage to forest wealth
Fire engulfs Trikuta hills, abode of Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. (PTI)
Published on May 16, 2022 04:26 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range, the abode of the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

However, there was no impact of fire on the shrine and the daily pilgrimage was going on smoothly, the officials said, adding the forest fire was put off with joint efforts of the people, fire services personnel and police.

The fire started deep in forest much away from the revered shrine on Saturday night, causing massive damage to forest wealth, the officials said.

They said the cause of the fire was not known immediately but the fire incidents in the forests have witnessed manifold increase amid heat wave and scant rainfall this season.

