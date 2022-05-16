Fire in Trikuta forest range in J&K’s Reasi
A fire was reported in the Trikuta forest range, the abode of the famous shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
However, there was no impact of fire on the shrine and the daily pilgrimage was going on smoothly, the officials said, adding the forest fire was put off with joint efforts of the people, fire services personnel and police.
The fire started deep in forest much away from the revered shrine on Saturday night, causing massive damage to forest wealth, the officials said.
They said the cause of the fire was not known immediately but the fire incidents in the forests have witnessed manifold increase amid heat wave and scant rainfall this season.
-
Detailed forensic probe on to identify cause of J&K bus fire: NIA
National Investigation Agency on Sunday said a detailed forensic probe is continuing to identify the reason for the recent cause of a fire in a passenger bus near Katra town, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. A team of NIA inspected the wreckage of the bus on Saturday and collected samples during their one-and-a-half hour stay at the scene.
-
3 firemen injured in blaze near Kasauli air force station
Three firefighters sustained serious burn injuries while trying to douse a massive forest fire that broke out near Kasauli air force station in Solan district late on Sunday. The injured firefighters have been rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. Director, state disaster management authority, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said fire tenders were rushed to the spot from Kuther and Parwanoo and efforts were on to control the fire.
-
BJYM’s three-day training camp ends in Dharamshala
The three-day national-level training camp of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of BJP, concluded at Dharamshala on Sunday. Additional solicitor general of the Supreme Court, Vikramjit Banerjee, delivered a lecture on 'Tools of Legal Activism'. The second session was taken up by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Udaan founder Sujit Kumar and Koo app founder Aprameya Radhakrishna, who shared their views on 'New India 2047 –Startups, Entrepreneurship, Technology and Government'.
-
Accused were paid ₹10,000 for putting up Khalistan flags: HP Police
Harbir Singh and Paramjit Singh Pamma are in the police custody till May 16 and being interrogated by an SIT formed to probe the case. During interrogation, the duo confessed that they had written slogans and putting up flags, police sources said. The police are now trying to trace those who financed their activities.
-
At 30°C, Shimla sees hottest day of season
Heatwave continued to roast Himachal Pradesh as the mercury soared above normal across the hills on Sunday, setting new temperature records. The temperatures across the state have been recorded two to six degrees above normal. Shimla saw its hottest day of the season at 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday. On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the state capital was recorded at 29 degrees.
