Firozabad court sentences accused to life in minor rape-murder case

A court in Firozabad sentenced the main accused in the rape and murder of a minor girl to life imprisonment till death, just 44 days after the crime. Three co-accused were also sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for aiding the main accused, stated Saurabh Dixit, SSP Firozabad on Thursday. Saurabh Dixit, SSP Firozabad stated that the police were fully prepared to ensure a speedy trial, which was completed within 45 days of the incident (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The trial was completed in only 25 working days, he added.

The accused, identified as Kaushal, was out on bail when he raped and killed an eight-year-old girl in Firozabad’s Narkhi village in June this year. Police found the girl’s body in a sack hidden between piles of bricks at the accused’s house on June 19. Although he tried to escape but was arrested after being injured. Three of his family members were also arrested.

The victim girl from Hathras had come to the village in Firozabad to stay with her maternal uncle and grandmother but was later reported missing.

Three family members of the accused— his father, Manish Kumar, mother and brother Arjun Singh— were arrested in connection with the case.

Kaushal Kushwaha has a criminal history and has been now booked under section 137(2) (kidnapping) with added section of 65(2) (rape of girl below 16 years), 66 (death during sexual offence), 103(1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of POCSO Act at Narkhi police station of Firozabad district, the SSP informed.

The family members are booked under section 238 (disappearance of evidence or false statement to screen the offender) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the same police station.

SSP Dixit stated that the police were fully prepared to ensure a speedy trial, which was completed within 45 days of the incident. In his verdict, the Special Judge of the POCSO Court in Firozabad sentenced the main accused to life imprisonment till his last breath and imposed a penalty of ₹1,40,000. The three co-accused, all family members of the main accused, were sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment each along with a fine of ₹20,000.

The police obtained the DNA report within 10 days, confirming the accused’s involvement with the help of the forensic department. The court took cognizance of the chargesheet, which was filed within just six days of the incident.