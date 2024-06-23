 Firozabad to get glass museum by 2025 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Firozabad to get glass museum by 2025

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 23, 2024 10:01 PM IST

The project, whose foundation stone was laid by tourism minister Jaiveer Singh on Sunday will cost 47.47 crore and will showcase the famed glass industry of the district

Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh laid the foundation stone for a glass museum and tourism information center at Firozabad on Sunday.

Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh laid the foundation stone for a glass museum and tourism information center at Firozabad on Sunday. (HT photo)
Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh laid the foundation stone for a glass museum and tourism information center at Firozabad on Sunday. (HT photo)

Officials said the project likely to be completed by June 2025 will cost 47.47 crore and will showcase the famed glass industry of Firozabad.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The ceremony was attended by industrialists from the glass industry, elected representatives and others. “Firozabad is very popular as the glass city. It has a lively industry and has a legacy of its own dating back to centuries and continues to flourish,” the minister said on the occasion. ‘From ‘jhoomar (chandeliers)’, lamps, bangles, and other decorative and useful items of household, the glass museum would highlight the rich traditions of glass industry and also encourage exchange of ideas related to education, tourism and culture at both national and international level,” he said.

He said the glass museum and tourism information center will provide a platform for exhibition based on glass work. He said it would also facilitate idea exchange to help project Faizabad’s glass industry globally.

The project will have a 450-seat auditorium, a multipurpose hall with 150 delegates, an exhibition space and a workshop center with capacity to accommodate 50 to 75 members. There will also be a watch tower, a cafeteria, an open-air theatre and a meeting hall besides the office space. Tourism department officials assured the minister that the project would be completed by June 2025.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Firozabad to get glass museum by 2025
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On