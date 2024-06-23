Firozabad to get glass museum by 2025

Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh laid the foundation stone for a glass museum and tourism information center at Firozabad on Sunday. Tourism minister Jaiveer Singh laid the foundation stone for a glass museum and tourism information center at Firozabad on Sunday. (HT photo)

Officials said the project likely to be completed by June 2025 will cost 47.47 crore and will showcase the famed glass industry of Firozabad.

The ceremony was attended by industrialists from the glass industry, elected representatives and others. “Firozabad is very popular as the glass city. It has a lively industry and has a legacy of its own dating back to centuries and continues to flourish,” the minister said on the occasion. ‘From ‘jhoomar (chandeliers)’, lamps, bangles, and other decorative and useful items of household, the glass museum would highlight the rich traditions of glass industry and also encourage exchange of ideas related to education, tourism and culture at both national and international level,” he said.

He said the glass museum and tourism information center will provide a platform for exhibition based on glass work. He said it would also facilitate idea exchange to help project Faizabad’s glass industry globally.

The project will have a 450-seat auditorium, a multipurpose hall with 150 delegates, an exhibition space and a workshop center with capacity to accommodate 50 to 75 members. There will also be a watch tower, a cafeteria, an open-air theatre and a meeting hall besides the office space. Tourism department officials assured the minister that the project would be completed by June 2025.