FIRs registered against 54 proclaimed offenders in Ludhiana

The city police on Wednesday registered 53 cases and booked 54 people declared proclaimed offenders by the court. In two days, the police have registered 71 FIRs against as many accused.

The accused had skipped court hearing after availing bail. Most of the accused who were booked were wanted in drug peddling cases.

The Dehlon police booked two persons who were declared proclaimed offenders nearly three decades ago. They booked Gurmeet Singh of Amritsar, who was wanted in a drug peddling case. A case under Sections 9, 1 and 78 of the Opium Act was lodged against him on February 24, 1983. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court on January 27, 1989.

Similarly, the Dehlon police booked Pritpal Singh of Ambala. He was booked by the police under Sections 9, 1 and 78 of the Opium Act on October 5, 1979, and declared proclaimed offender by the court on April 19, 1982.

The Division Number 5 police registered maximum cases — eight — under Section 229-A (failure by person released on bail or bond to appear in court) of the Indian Penal Code.

Shimlapuri police have registered four cases while Basti Jodhewal, Salem Tabri, Division Number 6, Daba, and Model Town police have filed three cases each.

At Daresi, Division Number 2, Division Number 3, Division Number 4, Dehlon, Sahnewal and Haibowal police stations, two cases each have been registered. At Dugri, Sadar, Sarabha Nagar, Division Number 7, Meharban, Focal Point, Jamalpur, Koom Kalan and Moti Nagar police stations, one case each has been registered.