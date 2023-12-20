First group of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam-2’ reaches Sangam city

After the inauguration of the second edition of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, the guests are being taken on a tour of other religious and cultural places of the state. In this sequence, a group of 216 tourists of ‘Kashi Tamil Sangam’ programme reached Prayagraj on Tuesday. Guests being welcomed at Sangam and posing for photographs at the sand art created in their honour. (HT)

Kashi-Tamil Sangamam is an initiative aimed at celebrating the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and highlight the Tamil language and culture.

On arrival of the first team of tourists, they were given a grand welcome by the district administration with showering of flowers and worship of ‘Ma Tamil’.

On reaching the Sangam area, the visitors were received by district magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and others senior officials. On the occasion, cultural programmes and songs were also presented by school children to welcome the tourists.

After the formal welcome, the members of ‘Kashi-Tamil Sangamam’ team were taken to Sangam from VIP Ghat in well-equipped boats and were shown the revered confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

The Tamil tourist guide also told the guests about the importance of ‘Tirtharaja Prayagraj’. The visitors were mesmerized after seeing the amazing and beautiful view of the Sangam area. For their benefit, selfie points were also set up at VIP Ghat in Sangam area where the guests took selfies.

Beautiful sand art based on ‘Kashi Tamil Culture’ was also made by Fine Arts students of Allahabad University on the sands of Sangam.

The team members were honoured by district magistrate who presented them with mementos and ‘angvastrams’.

After the Sangam area, the members of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam paid obeisance at Bade Hanuman temple and also visited Swami Narayan Temple and Chandrashekhar Azad Park. The DM said the next batches of guests from the south will reach Prayagraj on December 21, 23, 25, 27, 29 and 31.